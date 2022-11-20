Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Minnesota

Shoppers now have a new place to find home decor, gifts, toys, and other household items at a discount. This weekend a popular discount retail chain opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.

Dlewis 33/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Homegoods opened its newest Minnesota store location in Baxter.

The new Homegoods store is located at 7352 Glory Road in Baxter near Discount Tire and the El Tequila Mexican restaurant.

The new Homegoods store in Baxter is open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Friday, 8 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

Homegoods is known for offering an extensive assortment of discounted home decor items, like holiday decorations, artwork, light fixtures, mirrors, bedding, bath items, and more. The store chain also carries cookware, furniture, gifts, toys, and pet items.

So, if you're looking to spruce up your home for the holiday or need to find gifts that won't break the budget, Homegoods is a fantastic place to shop.

Additionally, Homegoods stores regularly get new inventory in stock, so there are always new items to discover each time to shop in one of their stores.

If you live or work in the Baxter area, consider stopping into the new Homegoods location on Glory Road to see what they have in store.