Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland

A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.

Nikola Stojadinovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount grocery store chain Grocery Outlet opened its newest Maryland store location in Elkton.

The new Grocery Outlet store is located at 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton near Hardee's, Cohen's Furniture, and Villa Corona Mexican Grill.

The new Grocery Outlet store is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

So far, feedback from local shoppers indicates that the new Grocery Outlet store is a good option for getting basic grocery items and household essentials.

Here's what one local shopper had to say about the new Grocery Outlet supermarket in Elkton in a recent Google review:

It’s kind of like Aldi’s but this store has probably half of what you’d find at Aldi’s. It seems like a decent alternative to other grocery stores when you need to grab something quick. Didn’t get a chance to fully check out the store since it was opening day & extremely busy. Will check it out again in the future.

The store also offers online shopping and delivery through Instacart.

So, if you happen to live or work near the Elkton area, consider stopping into the new Grocery Outlet store on Pulaski Highway to check it out for yourself.