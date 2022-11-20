BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey

BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.

Becon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Friday, November 18, 2022, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest New Jersey store location in Wayne.

The new BJ's Wholesale Club is located at 1495 Willowbrook Mall in Wayne near Macy's, Wendy's, and the Cinemark movie theater.

In addition to offering grocery items, pet supplies, furniture, electronics, and more at discounted prices, this BJ's Wholesale Club location will also have a tire center.

Local shoppers should be aware that they will need to purchase a BJ's membership in order to take advantage of the wholesale club's discounts.

Currently, this location is running a special promotion through January 31, 2023, where a basic 1-year "BJ's Inner Circle" membership costs $25.

BJ's also offers an enhanced membership card called "BJ's Perks Rewards," where shoppers can earn 2% cash back on most purchases. Under the current promotion, a 1-year BJ's Perks membership is $65.

However, if you'd like to try out BJ's before committing to an annual membership, you can get a one-day shopping pass.

So, if you live or work in the Wayne area, consider stopping into the new BJ's Wholesale Club to see what they have to offer.