Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Georgia

If you've been looking for additional ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.

PRImageFactory/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount supermarket chain Aldi opened its newest Georiga location in Augusta.

The new Aldi store is located at 3121 Peach Orchard Road in Augusta near IHOP and Krispy Kreme and is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

The grand opening event kicked off at 8:45 am on Thursday morning. According to Aldi's website, local customers who showed up early on opening day were awarded gift cards and free shopping totes.

However, even if you couldn't make it to Aldi's grand opening event, you still have time to enter a raffle to win a $500 Aldi gift card. Entries are being collected at the store through November 20th. No purchase is necessary to enter.

So far, reviews by local shoppers of the new Aldi grocery store in Augusta have been quite positive.

For example, here's what one local shopper named Roberto had to say about the new Aldi store in a recent Google review:

It’s the largest ALDI in the area! Wide aisles and several self-checkout stations. You’ll also see some digital price tags throughout the store. Plenty of accessible parking too!

So, if you happen to live or work in the Augusta area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store on Peach Orchard Road to check it out for yourself.