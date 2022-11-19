Costco Wholesale opens another new store in Utah

Costco Wholesale just opened another new store location in Utah this week. Read on to learn more.

Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Friday, November 18, 2022, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale celebrated the grand opening of its newest Utah store location in Logan.

The new Costco Wholesale store is located at 1160 N. 1000 W in Logan near Gossner Foods and the Bridgerland Technical College.

The new Costco boasts an onsite gas station, tire service center, pharmacy, and optical department, in addition to a wide assortment of food and other household essentials.

So far, reviews of the new Costco store in Logan have been positive.

Here's what one local shopper named Esli had to say about the new Costco store in a recent Google review:

It was busy as expected of the opening. If you don't have a Costco card already, I recommend buying the membership online. The line to manually fill out an application was rather long. If you prefer a physical card, I recommend buying the online membership first. And going inside to the customer desk to get the card printed. The setup inside is largely the same like Sam's club. So the layout is very similar. I purchased the basic membership which was fine. However, there is a plus membership and that is worth it if you are planning to spend plenty on a regular basis. Overall staff was friendly.

So if you are in the Logan area and are looking for another way to save on gas, groceries, and other household items, consider checking out the new Costco Wholesale store.