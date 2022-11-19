Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend

A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.

Slobo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail store Homegoods will be hosting the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Bloomington.

The new Homegoods store is located at 280 N. Gates Drive in Bloomington near the Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

Homegoods is known for its vast selection of home decor, furniture, rugs, cookware, toys, and entertaining essentials, all at discounted prices.

If you've never shopped at a Homegoods store before, it's like going on a treasure hunt. The store offers thousands of unique and brand-name items. Best of all, Homegoods stores are constantly getting new inventory, which means there is something new to see each time you visit the store.

The new Homegoods store in Bloomington is opening just in time for the holiday shopping season. So, if you're looking for unique gifts that won't exceed your budget, Homegoods is a great place to shop for toys, pet items, home decor, decorations, and more.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Bloomington area, consider stopping into the new Homegoods store on N. Gates Drive near the Whitehall Crossing Shopping Center to check it out for yourself.