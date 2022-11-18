Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 651 E. Six Forks Road in Raleigh near First Watch and the UNC Urgent Care facility.

According to the company's website, this Chick-fil-A location will be open from 6:30 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A is best known for its chicken sandwiches which can be ordered grilled or breaded. The restaurant chain also sells chicken strips, nuggets, salads, and wraps.

Customers can choose sides from waffle fries, mac & cheese, chicken noodle soup, potato chips, or a greek yogurt parfait.

And for those looking for a sweet treat to go along with their main meal, Chick-fil-A offers a variety of delicious milkshakes, cookies, and brownies.

So far, reviews of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Raleigh are mostly positive.

For example, here's what one local customer named Andrew had to say about his experience at the new Chick-fil-A in a recent Google review:

Welcome to the neighborhood! Excellent service, fast drive-thru experience right at noon on a Friday. Will likely hurt the wallet as many times as I'll be back. 5 stars.

So, if you happen to live or work in the Raleigh area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location or placing an order for delivery through their website.