Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana

A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

PeopleImages/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.

The new Aldi store is located at 3210 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette near Target, Petco, Five Below, and the At&T Store. It is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

The grand opening event started at 9 am on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first one hundred customers to enter the store were rewarded with gift cards and free shopping totes.

However, even if you missed out on the opening day giveaways, you can still enter to win a $500 gift card if you visit the new Aldi store by November 20th. No purchase is necessary to enter.

The new Aldi store has everything that shoppers have come to expect from the discount supermarket chain, from fresh produce to a wide variety of pantry items and household goods, all at competitively low prices that help shoppers stay within their budgets.

So far, reviews of the new Aldi grocery store in Lafayette are favorable.

For example, here's what one local shopper named Cindylou had to say about the new Aldi grocery store location in Layfayette in a recent Google review:

Was very nice great bakery and love the wine selection.

So, if you happen to live or work near the Lafayette area, consider stopping into the new Aldi supermarket on Louisiana Avenue to check it out for yourself.