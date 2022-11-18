Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month

A popular discount retail chain is opening a unique new "combo" store location in Michigan this month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

Dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the well-known discount retail chains Marshalls & Homegoods will open a new Michigan store in Farmington Hills that offers local shoppers the benefit of both stores in one location.

The new Marshalls & Homegoods store will be located at 30830 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills near the Grill House & Bar and Burlington and is sure to be a hit with local shoppers.

Both Marshals and Homegoods are owned by TJX Companies, Inc.

Marshalls is known for offering deep discounts on trendy clothing and shoe brands. In contrast, Homegoods is known for selling kitchen items, dishes, furniture, decorations, bed & bath items, and other household essentials.

The new Marshalls & Homegoods store in Farmington Hills is a great place to find gifts, decorations, party outfits, and more this holiday season. With both stores in one convenient location, shoppers can save time and money by finding everything they need in one place.

This discount retail store combination will give shoppers the best of both worlds, making it the perfect place to shop for the holidays.

So if you live or work in the Farmington Hills area, consider stopping into the new Marshalls & Homegoods store when it opens later this month.