New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville hosting Thanksgiving food drive

New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville, North Carolina, is holding a Thanksgiving food drive this month to help make the holiday season a little brighter for some local families.

AndreyPopov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Thanksgiving is a time for expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and of course, eating delicious food. But it's also a time when many people reach out to help those who are less fortunate. One way to do this is by donating to a Thanksgiving food drive.

New River Harley Davidson is currently collecting nonperishable food items that will be distributed to local families in need.

According to local reports, the business has received some donations, but not as many as they hoped for this year.

Donating to a food drive is a great way to help make the holiday season brighter for someone going through a tough time. The best part is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to make a difference. A few nonperishable food items can go a long way in helping someone who is in need.

If you're not sure what to donate, here are some options to consider:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned soup and chili

Peanut butter and jelly

Dried pasta and sauce mixes

Boxed mashed potatoes

Cereal

Of course, any items that would help make a Thanksgiving meal more enjoyable for a local family would be greatly appreciated.

If you can help donate to the cause, food items can be dropped off at the New River Harley Davidson location at 2394 Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville, NC, through November 20, 2022.

Thank you for helping make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most!