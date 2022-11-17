Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Georgia

A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Georgia just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

EscoLux/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls opened another new store in Douglas, Georgia.

The new Marshalls store is located at 1307 Peterson Avenue in Douglas near Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

Marshalls is a popular discount retail chain that offers shoppers a unique shopping experience with a variety of merchandise at great prices. The new Marshalls store that recently opened in Douglas, Georgia, is the perfect place for local customers to find budget-friendly gifts for any occasion.

The new Marshalls store offers an impressive selection of clothing, home goods, and accessories at excellent prices. Customers can find everything they need to create a stylish and affordable wardrobe or decorate their homes on a budget.

Additionally, the store is a great place to find unique gifts for loved ones during the holiday season or any time of year.

Marshalls is known for its "treasure hunt" shopping experience, where customers can find great deals on brand names and designer products. The store features a constantly changing selection of merchandise, so shoppers never know what they'll find when they walk through the doors.

Local customers in Douglas will love the new Marshalls store because it is conveniently located near restaurants and other stores, making it easy for shoppers to find everything they need in one place.

So, if you live or work in the Douglas area, consider stopping at the new Marshalls store to check it out yourself.