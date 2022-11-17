Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
One lucky scratch-off player in Pennsylvania just became a millionaire.
According to local reports, a scratch-off ticket for the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ lottery game was recently sold to a lucky customer at a Bajwa Convenience Store in Dauphin County.
The store that sold the winning scratch-off ticket is located at 2620 Brookwood Street in Harrisburg.
According to the PA Lottery website, Cash Corner$ is a $20 scratch-off game that offers a top prize of $1,000,000. Earlier this year, another $1 million Cash Corner$ ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Westmoreland County.
If you ever happen to be the holder of a million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket, the PA Lottery advises that you should immediately sign the back of your ticket and call the main PA Lottery Office at 1-800-693-7481.
However, prizes up to $2500 can be cashed in at any valid retailer that sells Lottery tickets in Pennsylvania. Winning ticket holders can also claim their prizes by mail by completing a Claim Form and mailing their ticket to the Pennsylvania Lottery Claims Department.
Scratch-off players should also keep in mind that tickets expire one year from the game's end sale date, which can be found on the PA Lottery's website.
Good luck, everyone!
Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.
