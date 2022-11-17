Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.

BanksPhotos/Getty Images/Canva Pro

One lucky scratch-off player in Pennsylvania just became a millionaire.

According to local reports, a scratch-off ticket for the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ lottery game was recently sold to a lucky customer at a Bajwa Convenience Store in Dauphin County.

The store that sold the winning scratch-off ticket is located at 2620 Brookwood Street in Harrisburg.

According to the PA Lottery website, Cash Corner$ is a $20 scratch-off game that offers a top prize of $1,000,000. Earlier this year, another $1 million Cash Corner$ ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Westmoreland County.

If you ever happen to be the holder of a million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket, the PA Lottery advises that you should immediately sign the back of your ticket and call the main PA Lottery Office at 1-800-693-7481.

However, prizes up to $2500 can be cashed in at any valid retailer that sells Lottery tickets in Pennsylvania. Winning ticket holders can also claim their prizes by mail by completing a Claim Form and mailing their ticket to the Pennsylvania Lottery Claims Department.

Scratch-off players should also keep in mind that tickets expire one year from the game's end sale date, which can be found on the PA Lottery's website.

Good luck, everyone!