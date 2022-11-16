Thanksgiving food drive in Bucks County collecting donations through November 18th

The Council Rock North and South Interact Clubs have joined forces to hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive for families in need in Bucks County. The food drive will collect donations through Friday, November 18, 2022. Read on for more details.

Ideabug/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As the holidays approach, many people in the community are looking for ways to give back. One great way to help those in need in Bucks County is to donate food to this year's Thanksgiving food drive.

Donating nonperishable food items to this year's Thanksgiving Food Drive is one way to make a big difference for someone in need in your community this holiday season.

If you live in or near Bucks County, you can contribute by dropping off nonperishable food donations at the Council Rock North High School lobby or at Council Rock South High School's A-Wing through November 18th.

The Wrightstown Food Pantry will redistribute the donations to local families in need. The pantry provides food assistance to local families in need who might not otherwise have enough to eat during the holidays.

The following items have been specifically requested for this food drive:

peanut butter,

jelly,

pasta,

pasta sauce,

macaroni and cheese,

tuna,

soup,

canned vegetables and fruit

cranberry sauce,

instant potatoes,

boxed stuffing,

gravy,

muffin mix,

cereal,

coffee, and tea.

However, any nonperishable food items will be accepted. You may want to consider things that could help to complete a Thanksgiving meal or make it more enjoyable.

Thanksgiving food drives are critical because they provide much-needed assistance to families facing financial difficulties and food insecurity during the holidays. The holidays can be difficult for many people, and providing them with food helps make the season a little brighter.

So, if you can help out this year, please drop off your food donations by November 18th.