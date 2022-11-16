Second Harvest accepting donations in Crawford County for Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at two locations in Crawford County on Wednesday, November 17, 2022. Read on for more details.

AndreyPopov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The holidays can be a difficult time for many people facing financial difficulties. This is especially true during Thanksgiving when people are expected to gather with family and friends and celebrate.

However, for some people, this is not possible because they cannot afford to travel or buy a large meal. That's where the Second Harvest Thanksgiving Food Drive comes in.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania will collect nonperishable food donations at two Crawford County locations.

The first location is in the parking lot of the Downtown Mall in Meadville, which is located at 920 Water Street. Donations will be collected here from 6 am to 6:30 pm.

The second location is the Drake Mall in Titusville, located at 109 Diamond Street. Donations will be collected here from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

People can drive through and drop off nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys, or monetary donations without leaving their cars.

All donations go directly to the community in which they were collected.

The Second Harvest Thanksgiving Food Drive is crucial because it helps people who are less fortunate in the community. It provides them with a way to get a holiday meal they may not have been able to afford otherwise.

If you're not sure about what types of items to donate, some examples include canned fruits and vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, and yams. Frozen turkeys and monetary donations are also being accepted.

Donating to a Thanksgiving food drive can make a big difference for someone struggling during the holidays. It can help them have a meal they would not have been able to afford otherwise.

It's important to remember that every donation helps, no matter how small it may be. So please consider donating to your local Thanksgiving food drive this year.