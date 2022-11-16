Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this week

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week just in time for the busy holiday shopping season and is sure to be a popular destination for local shoppers. Read on to learn more.

Dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Marshalls, a popular discount retail store chain with stores throughout the country, will be opening its newest Arizona store location in Surprise.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 13560 North Prasada Parkway in Surprise near Downeast Home and Clothing and the Target store.

Marshalls is a great place to find affordable clothing, home goods, and gifts. You can save up to 60% on regular prices, making it a more affordable alternative to high-priced department stores.

The new Marshalls store is opening just in time for the holiday shopping season, and that's great news for local shoppers. Marshalls is the perfect place to find gifts for everyone on your list without going over budget.

Marshalls offers a wide variety of products, including the latest styles from popular designers. The store is unique in that it offers designer fashion at a fraction of the price you would find at department stores. And if you're on a budget, you'll likely appreciate the discounts that Marshalls offers.

So if you're looking for a fun and affordable shopping experience, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store when it opens this Thursday.