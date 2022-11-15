Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on now

The Scranton Department of Public Works is currently hosting its second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to help families in the community who are in need of additional food items this Thanksgiving.

happy_lark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Thanksgiving Food Drive started this past weekend, but donations are also being collected this weekend as well (November 19-20) from 11 am to 6 pm.

Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Scranton Department of Public Works building at 101 W. Poplar Avenue in Scranton across from North American Manufacturing.

If you are not sure what items would be best to donate, consider those that would help complete a Thanksgiving meal or make it more enjoyable.

For example, canned cranberries, stuffing mix, gravy mixes, canned yams or sweet potatoes, mashed potato mixes, canned carrots, peas, corn, green beans, soups, jello, pudding, and canned fruit are all good examples of non-perishable food items that can help prepare or complete a Thanksgiving meal.

If you are able to pick up a few extra items at the grocery store or donate canned items from your own panty that have not yet expired, you could help make a local family's Thanksgiving a little brighter.

According to local reports, donations will go to the Little Sisters of the Poor, which will distribute them to families in the community who are in need of additional food items this holiday season.

The food drive is a great opportunity for people in the community to come together and help those who are less fortunate, so please consider chipping in if you are able and willing to do so.