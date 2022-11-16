Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Georgia this month

A new location of a well-known restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes is opening its doors in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.

Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Georgia location in Americus.

The new Chick-Fil-A restaurant will be located at 736 E. Forsyth Street in Americus near Phoebe Sumter Physicians Group and the CVS Pharmacy.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will offer a variety of popular menu items, including its signature chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

But what makes Chick-fil-A unique among fast food chains?

For starters, Chick-fil-A is one of the few fast-food chains that doesn't offer burgers or tacos. Instead, the company focuses on chicken sandwiches and tenders.

Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwiches are made with chicken breast meat and are served on a toasted bun with pickles.

Another thing that sets Chick-fil-A apart from other chains is that it is closed on Sundays. This policy was started by company founder S. Truett Cathy to allow his employees time to spend with their families.

Chick-fil-A also offers online ordering and catering services. This makes it convenient for customers who want to eat at home or have Chick-fil-A cater their next event.

So, if you're looking for a delicious chicken sandwich this week, be sure to stop by the new Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Americus on Thursday, November 17th.