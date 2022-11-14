Freeport, IL

Popular discount retail store opens another new location in Illinois

Kristen Walters

A popular discount retail store recently opened another store location in Illinois just in time for the busy holiday season. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaafE_0jAd8wbK00
Dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On November 13, 2022, the popular discount store Marshalls opened its newest Illinois store location in Freeport.

The new Marshalls store is located at 1810 South West Avenue in Freeport near Cricket Wireless and Applebee's Grill and Bar.

Marshalls is a discount retailer that offers brand-name clothing and home goods at a fraction of the price you would pay at traditional department stores. However, they also sell pet accessories, gifts, and decorations. Marshalls is unique because it offers designer clothing, shoes, and other items at a fraction of the cost you would pay at traditional department stores.

The new Marshalls store has opened just in time for the holiday shopping season and is sure to be popular with shoppers looking for a great deal. Therefore, the new Marshalls store in Freeport, Illinois, is a great place to find affordable, stylish clothing and gifts for the holiday season.

At Marshalls, you're sure to find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list, from trendy clothes and accessories to home decor and electronics. And with prices that are up to 60% off the regular price, you'll be able to stay within your budget.

So if you're looking for a fun and affordable shopping experience, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store in Freeport.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer.

