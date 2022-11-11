Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this month

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Publix, a popular grocery store chain, recently opened a new store in Cutler Bay, Florida.

The new store, located at 20951 Old Cutler Road, is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

The most prominent feature of the new Publix store is its expansive produce department. The department offers shoppers a wide selection of high-quality fruits and vegetables, including many organic and locally sourced options.

Additionally, the deli, bakery, and meat and seafood counters are all staffed with friendly and knowledgeable employees who can help you find what you need.

The new Publix location in Cutler Bay is also home to an onsite pharmacy, which offers customers convenient access to prescription medications and other health-related products.

Moreover, the store's floral department provides shoppers with beautiful arrangements for any occasion.

So far, reviews of the new Publix supermarket in Cutler Bay are fairly positive. For example, here's what one local customer named Alexander had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

If you don't find what you want in this Mega Publix, you're not going to find [it] anywhere else. Beautiful place to do your shopping, I see a lot of employees from my old Publix, glad to have a place like this so close by.

Ultimately, the new Publix grocery store provides residents of Cutler Bay with a one-stop shop for all their grocery needs. The store's wide selection of high-quality products, experienced staff, and convenient location makes it an attractive option for shoppers in the area.