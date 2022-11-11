Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota

If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.

Sidrahsana/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular restaurant Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota location in Plymouth.

The new Chick-fil-a restaurant is located at 3005 Harbor Lane in Plymouth, across from Harbor Dental and the Wells Fargo Bank.

According to the restaurant's website, the Chick-fil-A location is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm. All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

So far, feedback from local customers has been fairly positive.

Here's what one local customer named Gilbert had to say about the new Chick-fil-A location in Plymouth in a recent Google review:

Opening day was very busy! Staff was very polite and quick with taking my order! Wonderful service and I definitely will be back soon!!!

Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches, tenders, and waffle fries. However, the restaurant also has salads, nuggets, wraps, mac and cheese, soups, fruit cups, and kids' meals on the menu.

So, if you live or work in the Plymouth area and have a craving for a crispy chicken sandwich with a side of golden waffle fries and a decadent milkshake, consider stopping by the new Chick-fil-A.