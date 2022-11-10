Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18

The fourth annual Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge is coming back this year! This food drive is designed to help local families in need during the holiday season.

SDI Productions/Getty Images/Canva Pro

From November 14 to 18, CHOW collection barrels will be placed in the lobbies of the State Officials Building, Broome County Office Building, and Binghamton City Hall between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.

CHOW is a grassroots food recovery/distribution organization that feeds the food insecure of Broome County free of charge. They rely on donations from the community to provide meals for those who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving dinner.

The donations collected during this year's Thanksgiving Food Challenge will help local families in need around the holidays.

Nonperishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, and gravy are some of the best things to give as donations for a Thanksgiving dinner. However, any nonperishable food item can be donated.

It's important to remember that many people in our community struggle with hunger and food insecurity year-round, but these needs can be especially challenging during the holiday season.

According to Feeding America, one in eight Americans are dealing with food insecurity. This means they don't have enough money to buy the food they need. And it's not just adults who are struggling – one in six children in America also lives in a household that doesn't have enough food.

So please consider donating if you can. Every little bit helps!

If you are able to pick up a few extra items at the grocery store, please consider donating to this year's Thanksgiving Food Challenge. Your contributions will help make someone's holiday a little bit brighter.