Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in Texas

If you've been looking for another place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week, the popular grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new location in Willis, Texas.

The new store is located at 12350 Interstate 45 in Willis, across from Chick-fil-A and the Kroger supermarket.

H-E-B recently opened two additional new stores in Plano and Magnolia last week as well.

Customers will enjoy shopping at the new H-E-B store because it has a vast selection of beer and wine. It also has a large selection of fresh seafood and sushi. The tortillas and bread are made in-store, so they are always fresh. And they offer fresh produce that is locally sourced and organic.

The new H-E-B grocery store in Willis also offers curbside pickup and delivery. This means that customers can order their groceries online and have them delivered to their homes, or they can pick them up at the store. This is a great convenience for busy families who don't have time to grocery shop.

The store also has a drive-thru pharmacy, which is another great convenience.

So far, feedback and reviews from local customers have been mostly positive. For example, here's what one local shopper who goes by the user name Malkara984 had to say about the new H-E-B grocery store in Willis in a recent Google review:

Best grocery store EVER!!! We got awesome looking steaks 4 for $20. So of course we has to get 2 packs. Wide variety of products. Coupons everywhere. Fresh meat and produce is better quality than any other store near by far. I ❤️ my HEB!!!

So, if you happen to live or work in the Willis area, consider stopping by the new H-E-B supermarket to check out the new store.