Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware

A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more.

PeopleImages/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.

The new Wegmans supermarket is located at 371 Buckley Mill Road in Wilmington near the Odyssey Charter School.

The regional grocery store chain has grown in popularity recently, with store locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

So far, feedback and reviews from local customers appear to be primarily positive. For example, here's what one local shopper named Florence had to say about the new Wegmans store in Wilmington in a recent Google review:

Nice store. Bright with plenty of checkouts. They have a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, etc. Great selection of prepared, ready to eat foods and salads, and the baked goods are awesome! I wouldn't go out of my way to do everyday shopping here but it's worth it for a change or specialty items you may not find everywhere. I have to say that this is the first time I've seen traffic circles in a parking lot though. Odd but ok. All in all, worth the trip.

However, not all reviews were so positive. Many reviews like this one commented that they were disappointed that this Wegmans store did not have a "sub counter," which is a feature many Wegmans customers have come to expect.

Others commented that the prices at this new Wegmans store were higher than they expected.

So, if you live or work near the Wilmington area, consider stopping into the new Wegmans store and checking it out for yourself.