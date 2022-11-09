Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 13.5% more this year; here's how people are cutting costs

As the cost of Thanksgiving dinner continues to rise, many consumers are looking for ways to save money on their holiday meals. Read on to learn what they're doing to cut costs.

AlexRaths/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to a recent study by IRI, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% higher this year than it was last year. This increase in price can be attributed to inflation, as food prices continue to rise across the country.

To help manage the increase in costs, many shoppers are planning to cut back on certain items for their Thanksgiving feast.

For example, the Cincinnati-based media company 84.51° discovered in a recent research study that 45% of consumers plan to reduce or eliminate turkey from their holiday meals altogether. Another 37% plan to skip out on cornbread, and 32% might forgo cranberry sauce, stuffing, or macaroni and cheese this Thanksgiving.

A sizable percentage have also decided to cut pumpkin pie from their holiday meal to save a few extra dollars.

However, not all shoppers are willing to sacrifice the quality of their Thanksgiving meals for savings, and as it turns out, some may not have to.

Luckily, some grocery store chains are offering discounts on popular Thanksgiving food items to help ease the burden of price inflation. For example, both Aldi and Lidl grocery store chains are planning to offer discounts on turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples.

Other supermarket chains, such as Giant Food Stores, created a program that allows their customers to collect reward points based on past purchases and exchange them for a free turkey.

Whatever method you choose, it is important to be mindful of the expense of Thanksgiving dinner and try to find ways to keep costs down. By being creative and shopping around, you can have a delicious and affordable Thanksgiving feast this year.

Are you doing anything different this Thanksgiving to cut costs?

Let us know in the comments.