Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.

The new Publix store is located in the Marketplace at the Mill at 136 Sapwood Road in Myrtle Beach.

While this is not the first Publix grocery store to open in Myrtle Beach, it does give local residents another alternative location for getting their groceries, which may be more convenient for some people.

So far, reviews for the new Publix supermarket in Mrytle Beach are quite positive. For example, here's what one local shopper named James had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

Best meats and produce. Great bakery, they do it right. Customer service was 5☆

However, not all of the reviews were overwhelmingly positive. For example, here's what another customer who goes by the user name Collosus81 had to say in another Google review following their visit to the new Publix store:

I have to say it was a pretty lackluster grand opening. It's a beautiful store, customer service is great. But, in the tradition of all Publix supermarkets, they are very expensive. Even the bogos are pretty meaningless when you look at the regular price.

The new Publix location in Myrtle Beach is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

If you live or work in the Myrtle Beach area, consider stopping into the new Publix store to check them out for yourself.