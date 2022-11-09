Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month

A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more.

Patty_C/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 2905 N. Broadway Street in Pittsburg near The Home Depot Chili's Grill & Bar, and RibCrib BBQ. The discount retail store promises to be an affordable alternative to high-priced department stores.

Marshalls is unique because it offers the latest styles from popular designers at a fraction of the price. Customers can save substantial amounts off regular retail prices, making it a great option for finding new outfits, gifts, and home decor.

The new Marshalls store is also opening just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, which means shoppers have another option for finding gifts quickly and easily.

With savings of up to 60%, shoppers can find fabulous gifts for everyone on their list without spending a fortune. In addition, the new Marshalls store will carry styles from popular designers, so shoppers can stay up-to-date on the latest fashion trends.

Overall, the new Marshalls store offers excellent savings and convenience for customers in Pittsburg.

So if you're looking for a great place to do your holiday shopping this year or to simply treat yourself to something new, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store in Pittsburg. You'll find amazing deals and save money while you're at it.