Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week

If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.

Bhofack2/Getty Image/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Montana location in Missoula.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 2880 N. Reserve Street in Missoula near Wendy's, Best Buy, and the Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The company has been rapidly expanding across the country in recent years, and Missoula was selected as one of its newest locations because of the strong demand for the chain here.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Missoula will offer a variety of menu items that have made the chain so popular, including its signature chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

The new restaurant in Missoula is sure to be a hit with customers, and it is sure to become a favorite spot for lunch or dinner in the area. The restaurants are also known for their fast service and friendly customer service.

Chick-fil-A also offers online ordering for delivery through their website. This is a convenient option for customers who want to enjoy Chick-fil-A's food without leaving home.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Missoula will surely be a hit with locals and visitors alike. If you live or work in the area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A location when it opens later this week.