Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week

This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.

Mehaniq/Canva Pro

According to local reports, a lottery ticket worth $39.3 million was sold this week at the Village Pantry convenience store in Marysville, Ohio.

The winning ticket is for the Classic Lotto game, which holds drawings each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 7:05 pm.

The winning numbers are 6-17-25-32-42.

So far, we do not have any information that the holder of the winning ticket has been identified, which means that the winning ticket holder could still be out there and may even be unaware that they are currently in possession of the winning numbers.

So, if you purchased a Classic Lotto ticket from the Village Pantry convenience store in Marysville, Ohio, this past week, be sure to double-check your ticket.

If you do happen to be the lucky person with the winning numbers, you have 180 days to claim your prize.

If you have older lottery tickets in your possession and want to check your numbers, you can use the number checker tool on the Ohio Lottery website.

If you are the winner of the $39.3 million prize, you can call your regional lottery office for assistance in submitting your prize claim. You can find that information here.

Even if you didn't win the Classic Lotto jackpot this time, you might be interested to know that you can cash in tickets up to $599 at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

For tickets with prizes worth more than $599, but less than $25,000, you can visit any regional lottery office to cash in your ticket and receive your prize payout.

Good luck, everyone!