Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama

If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.

MangoStar_Studio/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix opened its newest Alabama supermarket location in Scottsboro.

The new Publix store is located at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro, across from Harbin Chevrolet and Little Caesars Pizza.

The new 46,791-square-foot grocery store features a bakery, deli, seafood section, and an extensive selection of meats and cheeses. They also offer a broad assortment of fresh produce and healthy food options.

The new Publix store in Scottsboro also has an onsite pharmacy, which makes picking up prescriptions easy and efficient.

For shoppers who prefer to do their shopping online, this Publix location also offers curbside pickup or home grocery delivery through Instacart.

Here's what one local shopper named Ann had to say about the new Publix supermarket in Scottsboro in a recent Google review:

So happy to have Publix in Scottsboro! Store has a lot to offer with seafood, sushi ,sliced meats , fresh soups , salads and deli sandwiches. I'm sure I'm leaving out a lot. Employees are always friendly and offer help. Always plenty of registers open or self check out. Watch out for thier sales every week for BOGO offers. Also have coupons on thier Publix app. Definitely recommend.

So if you are in the Scottsboro area, consider stopping into the new Publix supermarket to check it out for yourself.