Scottsboro, AL

Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama

Kristen Walters

If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkLai_0j4Z4tOq00
MangoStar_Studio/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix opened its newest Alabama supermarket location in Scottsboro.

The new Publix store is located at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro, across from Harbin Chevrolet and Little Caesars Pizza.

The new 46,791-square-foot grocery store features a bakery, deli, seafood section, and an extensive selection of meats and cheeses. They also offer a broad assortment of fresh produce and healthy food options.

The new Publix store in Scottsboro also has an onsite pharmacy, which makes picking up prescriptions easy and efficient.

For shoppers who prefer to do their shopping online, this Publix location also offers curbside pickup or home grocery delivery through Instacart.

Here's what one local shopper named Ann had to say about the new Publix supermarket in Scottsboro in a recent Google review:

So happy to have Publix in Scottsboro! Store has a lot to offer with seafood, sushi ,sliced meats , fresh soups , salads and deli sandwiches. I'm sure I'm leaving out a lot. Employees are always friendly and offer help. Always plenty of registers open or self check out. Watch out for thier sales every week for BOGO offers. Also have coupons on thier Publix app. Definitely recommend.

So if you are in the Scottsboro area, consider stopping into the new Publix supermarket to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# shopping# business# economy# grocery stores

Comments / 6

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events.

Pennsylvania State
56452 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Cutler Bay, FL

Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this month

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Publix, a popular grocery store chain, recently opened a new store in Cutler Bay, Florida.

Read full story
6 comments
Plymouth, MN

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota

If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Indiana State

Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month

A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.

Read full story
3 comments
Broome County, NY

Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18

The fourth annual Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge is coming back this year! This food drive is designed to help local families in need during the holiday season. From November 14 to 18, CHOW collection barrels will be placed in the lobbies of the State Officials Building, Broome County Office Building, and Binghamton City Hall between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.

Read full story
Willis, TX

Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in Texas

If you've been looking for another place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware

A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.

Read full story
11 comments

Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 13.5% more this year; here's how people are cutting costs

As the cost of Thanksgiving dinner continues to rise, many consumers are looking for ways to save money on their holiday meals. Read on to learn what they're doing to cut costs.

Read full story
5 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.

Read full story
16 comments
Pittsburg, KS

Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month

A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.

Read full story
1 comments
Missoula, MT

Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week

If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments
Marysville, OH

Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week

This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.

Read full story
22 comments
Bardstown, KY

Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky

If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments
Sandoval County, NM

Sandoval County Thanksgiving Food Drive starts today

If you're looking for a way to give back to the community this Thanksgiving, consider donating to the Sandoval County annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The drive is collecting non-perishable food items through Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Read full story
Milton, FL

Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida

If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores alleging "deceptive practices"

Earlier this week, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar and its parent company, Dollar Tree, alleging that some stores had charged customers more for items at the register than the price advertised on the shelf. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Cartersville, GA

Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia

If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this month

A popular discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Michigan this month. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great deal on clothing and home goods, Marshalls is the place for you.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week

A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.

Read full story
Ohio State

Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio

A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy