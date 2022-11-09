Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky

If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.

Travelpixpro/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On November 3, 2022, the popular discount retailer Marshalls opened its newest Kentucky store location in Bardstown.

The new Marshalls store is located at 100 E. John Rowan Boulevard in Bardstown near the Goodwill and Great Clips.

Marshalls is unique among discount retailers because it offers clothing for men, women, and children as well as home goods, gifts, and decorations. It also offers a wide variety of brands, making it a great place to find the latest styles at budget-friendly prices.

The new Marshalls store in Bardstown is open just in time for the holiday shopping season. This makes it a great place to find affordable gifts for everyone on your list.

You can find the latest styles from popular designers without spending a fortune. Shoppers can often save up to 60% off regular prices so that they can stretch their holiday budget further.

The new Bardstown Marshalls store is open from 9:30 am to 9:30. pm Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, the store is open from 10 am to 8 pm.

If you're looking for a fun and affordable shopping experience, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store in Bardstown. You'll find great deals on stylish clothing, home goods, gifts, and decorations.