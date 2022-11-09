Sandoval County Thanksgiving Food Drive starts today

If you're looking for a way to give back to the community this Thanksgiving, consider donating to the Sandoval County annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The drive is collecting non-perishable food items through Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Read on for details on where food items can be dropped off and how they will be distributed in the community.

CatLane/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In Sandoval County, the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is accepting donations to help make the holiday a little bit brighter for those struggling financially.

This year, the county is requesting donations of non-perishable food items like canned goods, boxed stuffing, pie crust mix, and bread mix -- or anything else that would make a Thanksgiving meal enjoyable.

These items will be distributed to local families in need by the Checkerboard Food Pantry in Cuba, New Mexico, on November 16th at a drive-through event that will take place at the food pantry site.

One reason to consider donating this year is that for many people, Thanksgiving can be a difficult time. It can be especially tough for families who are struggling financially. However, by picking up just a few extra items at the grocery store to donate, you can make a big difference in someone's holiday.

So if you're looking for a way to give back this holiday season, consider donating to the Sandoval County annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Donating is a simple way to give back to your community, make a difference in someone's life, and help to make this year's Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for all.

You can find a list of additional donation dropoff sites in the area here that may be more convenient for you if you wish to participate.