Sandoval County Thanksgiving Food Drive starts today

If you're looking for a way to give back to the community this Thanksgiving, consider donating to the Sandoval County annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The drive is collecting non-perishable food items through Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Read on for details on where food items can be dropped off and how they will be distributed in the community.
In Sandoval County, the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is accepting donations to help make the holiday a little bit brighter for those struggling financially.
This year, the county is requesting donations of non-perishable food items like canned goods, boxed stuffing, pie crust mix, and bread mix -- or anything else that would make a Thanksgiving meal enjoyable.
These items will be distributed to local families in need by the Checkerboard Food Pantry in Cuba, New Mexico, on November 16th at a drive-through event that will take place at the food pantry site.
One reason to consider donating this year is that for many people, Thanksgiving can be a difficult time. It can be especially tough for families who are struggling financially. However, by picking up just a few extra items at the grocery store to donate, you can make a big difference in someone's holiday.
So if you're looking for a way to give back this holiday season, consider donating to the Sandoval County annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Donating is a simple way to give back to your community, make a difference in someone's life, and help to make this year's Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for all.
You can find a list of additional donation dropoff sites in the area here that may be more convenient for you if you wish to participate.
