Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix opened its newest store location in Milton.

The new Publix store is located at 5844 Dogwood Drive in Milton near Brauhouse and Great Clips.

The new 46,811 square-foot supermarket is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

So far, reviews of the new Publix supermarket are primarily favorable. However, some shoppers expressed in reviews on Google that Publix can be "a little pricey" compared with alternative grocery stores.

However, here's what one local shopper named Jamie had to say about the new Publix store in Milton in a recent Google review:

Brand new store with lots of services available. They have a bakery, deli, floral department, area to eat inside, self checkout lanes along with lanes with cashier's, customer service desk, area to pick up orders you make online, and more I'm probably forgetting. It is super clean of course, the restrooms are located at front of store next to floral department and entrance. Everyone was extremely helpful today. They were very busy but it was a Friday afternoon and they did just open so I expected that. I appreciate the wide aisles and the store seemed to be set up in a way that you will be familiar with if you shop at other Publix locations. Will definitely go back and recommend.

So, if you live or work in the Milton area, consider stopping into the new Publix grocery store and checking it out for yourself.