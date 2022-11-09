Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores alleging "deceptive practices"

Earlier this week, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar and its parent company, Dollar Tree, alleging that some stores had charged customers more for items at the register than the price advertised on the shelf. Read on to learn more.

Cyano66/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On November 7, 2022, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yoast filed a lawsuit with the Court of Common Pleas in Butler County, Ohio, against Family Dollar Stores of Ohio, LLC and its parent company, Dollar Tree, Inc.

The complaint alleges that these companies committed unfair or deceptive acts by representing that customers were getting a "specific price advantage" by shopping at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores when they may not have received any such price advantage.

For example, paragraphs 14 and 15 of the complaint filed earlier this week by the Ohio Attorney General stated the following:

When the goods are scanned for purchase at the register, in some instances, the price that is charged to the consumer is higher than the price advertised on the shelf. Consumers are damaged when they pay prices higher than the advertised price, whether they realize the pricing difference at the point of sale or not.

You can read the full text of the complaint filed by Ohio's Attorney General against Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores here.

Have you noticed this issue when shopping at your local Family Dollar or Dollar Tree stores?

Let us know in the comments.