Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia

a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, Food City has you covered.

Last week, the supermarket chain Food City opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Cartersville.

The new Food City supermarket is located at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville, just down the road from the New Canaan Baptist Church.

The new Food City grocery store offers something for everyone. It is perfect for local shoppers who are looking for quality produce, meats, and seafood. In addition, the store has an extensive frozen food section and a great variety of gourmet and international items.

This store provides customers with an array of options, such as an in-store bakery and deli complete with fresh sushi and a hot foods bar.

The pharmacy is a huge plus for customers needing prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. The wine-tasting station is also a nice touch that sets this store apart from others in the area. Finally, the Starbucks cafe allows customers to get their caffeine fix while they shop.

According to local reports, the new 59,000-plus square feet supermarket location will hire more than 250 employees to work in the store, which will provide a boost to the local economy.