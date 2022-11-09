Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this month

A popular discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Michigan this month. Read on to learn more.

NoDerog/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a great deal on clothing and home goods, Marshalls is the place for you.

Marshalls will be opening its newest Michigan location in Caro on November 13, 2022.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 1085 E. Caro Road near the Walmart Supercenter and Dairy Queen.

Marshalls is an affordable alternative to high-priced department stores. You can find the latest styles from popular designers without spending a fortune.

At Marshalls, you can find stylish clothes from popular designers at a fraction of the price you would pay at department stores. However, they also sell home goods, gifts, and decorations. As a result, customers can save up to 60% compared to regular retail prices often found in traditional department stores.

The new store is opening just in time for the holiday shopping season, which is excellent news. You'll be able to find fabulous gifts for everyone on your list, regardless of your budget. This makes it an excellent option for holiday shopping, as you can find gifts for everyone on your list without spending a fortune.

So if you're looking for a fun and affordable shopping experience, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store location in Caro when it opens later this month.​