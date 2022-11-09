Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week

A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more.

Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Sprouts Farmers Market will open its newest Texas grocery store location in San Antonio.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market will be located at 9702 State Highway 151 near Torchy's Tacos and the Chamberlain University College of Nursing.

The grand opening event will begin at 6:45 am on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. However, the store has fun events planned for the entire weekend. For example, there will be live music, prize drawings, food samples, games, and more.

According to local reports, the first 250 customers in the store will be given free reusable shopping bags on Friday and Saturday mornings.

In addition to fresh produce, pantry items, and household supplies, this store will also carry a selection of locally sourced products.

Sprouts offers a unique shopping experience that sets it apart from other grocers. The store is known for its wide variety of organic, plant-based, and gluten-free products, as well as its overall focus on healthy living. All of these factors make Sprouts an attractive destination for local shoppers.

So if you're looking for a fresh and healthy grocery store in San Antonio, be sure to check out Sprouts Farmers Market.