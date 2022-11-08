Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio

A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Cyano66/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.

The new BJ's Wholesale Club is located at 5900 N. Hamilton Road between Sheetz and Five Below.

Since the store opened, feedback from local shoppers has been primarily positive.

Here's what one local customer named Jacob had to say about the new BJ's Wholesale store location in Columbus in a recent Google review:

This place is great, customer service is fantastic and the store itself is nice. I mean it better be since i was there on the 2nd day of opening. I have sams club and costco, and i can tell you BJs is very different from the two. They have a deli for one which is neat. They have dietz and watson, but i wish they had boars head. Overall its like a mix of a wholesale warehouse and a traditional grocery store. Im glad to be a member, thanks guys!

Here's what another local customer named Andrew had to say about the new store in another recent Google review:

A new warehouse open up today and and I decided to go and check out . Much different in many ways from other other wholesale clubs. they actually have a deli department that that caters to individuals.. Other than that it seems to be focused on buying in bulk. The one plus plus was they had they have a membership for $55 with a $40 gift card so my membership the wound up being $15 for the year.

Clearly, the deli is a big hit with local customers and seems to help set it apart from other discount warehouse stores in the area that work on a membership basis.

So, if you live or work in the New Albany area and are looking for ways to save money on groceries and other household essentials by buying items in bulk or at wholesale prices, consider checking out the new BJ's Wholesale Club on Hamilton Road.