Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania

An up-and-coming discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, bringing at least 35 new jobs to the area. Read on to learn more.

Andresr/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week, Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery store chain that is quickly expanding along the East Coast, opened its newest Pennsylvania store location in Allentown.

The new Grocery Outlet store is located at 1401 W. Allen Street in Allentown, next to Little Caesars Pizza.

This is the second Allentown location for the Grocery Outlet chain. The supermarket chain previously opened its first Allentown location at 4628 Broadway.

According to local reports, the new store is expected to bring approximately 35 new jobs to the area.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has mainly been positive. The new Grocery Outlet store currently has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on Google.

Here's what one local shopper who goes by the name of "Three Problems" had to say about the new Grocery Outlet store in Allentown in a recent Google review:

Recently opened grocery market, many items are priced lower compared to larger companies such as Walmart or Target. Lines are a little long but that's likely due to recently opening. Staff is very friendly and at the end of your shopping trip you get a reusable bag. Definitely coming back! (Keep up the great work!)

So, if you happen to live or work in the Allentown area, be sure to stop into the new Grocery Outlet store and see what they have to offer.