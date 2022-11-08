Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month

If you're starting to put your holiday gift list together, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.

EyeMark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail store Marshalls will be opening its newest Pennsylvania location in Shippensburg.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 40 Shippensburg SC S-3 near the Clarion Hotel & Suites and Advantage Flooring.

If you're looking for some of the latest fashion trends at a fraction of the cost, Marshalls is a great place to shop. The popular discount retailer is opening a new store in Pennsylvania this week, and local shoppers can save up to 60% off retail prices on clothing, home goods, gifts, and more.

Marshalls sells designer brands at a reduced price in comparison to department stores. You can find everything from men's, women's, and kid's clothing to home goods, gifts, and decor.

Best of all, the new Marshalls store is opening just in time for the holiday shopping season, making it the perfect place to find gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

So if you're looking to save on your holiday shopping this year, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store in Shippensburg when it opens later this week.