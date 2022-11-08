Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma

If you've been looking for a new place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.

Baranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On November 3, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Oklahoma location in Broken Arrow.

The new store is located at 525 Tucson Street in Broken Arrow near Take 5 Oil Change and Jesse's BBQ.

The store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Aldi is known for offering low and competitive prices on a wide selection of fresh produce, bakery, meat, frozen, and pantry items. The store also carries household essentials.

So far, the new Aldi store is getting positive feedback from local shoppers and residents.

Here's what one local shopper who goes by "S. Ingle" had to say about the new Aldi grocery store in Broken Arrow in a recent Google review:

A must stop on any grocery list. So excited and glad to have the new store in south B. A.!

Additionally, Aldi offers a variety of special deals and discounts on select items each week. This can help you save even more money on your grocery bill.

So, if you're looking to save money on your grocery bills or simply looking for a new place to shop, check out the new Aldi store in Broken Arrow.