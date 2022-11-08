Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food Drive

The 11th Annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive is just around the corner, and the Kent County Department of Public Safety is asking residents to help make it a success.

This year's Thanksgiving Food drive will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets at 25 Greentree Drive in Dover.

The Kent County Department of Public Safety will be collecting food donations from 9 am to 3 pm on that day.

The Food Bank of Delaware relies on donations like these to provide meals for local families in need.

The food drive is also important because it raises awareness about the issue of hunger in Delaware.

According to local sources, 1 in 10 Delaware residents are currently facing hunger or food insecurity. However, in Kent County, more than 12.5% of residents, including children, struggle to escape hunger on a regular basis.

The Food Bank of Delaware helps to provide Thanksgiving meals to Delaware families in need. Therefore, donations to the Thanksgiving Food Drive will help the Food Bank of Delaware provide holiday meals for those who might not otherwise have one.

So if you're able or willing, please consider donating this year to the Kent County Thanksgiving Food Drive. Your contribution could make a big difference this holiday season.

If you're unsure what items to donate, consider nonperishable items such as canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, canned fruit, juice, corn muffin mix, and mashed potatoes that will make a Thanksgiving meal enjoyable.