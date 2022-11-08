Providence, RI

Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island

Kristen Walters

A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.

The new Trader Joe's store is located at 425 S. Main Street, across from the Shell gas station and Adler's Design Center & Hardware.

According to one local source, this new Trader Joe's location has already hired more than 80 people to work in the store and has plans to continue hiring to fill positions.

So far, local feedback on the new Trader Joe's grocery store has been quite positive.

Here's what one local customer named Alexis had to say about the new Trader Joe's grocery store in Providence in a recent Google review:

I’m SO happy to have a Trader Joe’s in Providence! Great parking lot! Great checkout process! The staff were amazing today on their opening day!

Another local customer named Luba explained how the staff at this Trader Joe's store went above and beyond:

This store is just amazing, but what is even better - it's people. My car broke at parking lot yesterday. And, people went way beyond their duties in order to help me. One great woman even brought me flowers to make me less stressed out. I am beyond imagination grateful.

It sounds like this new Trader Joe's location is off to a great start. So if you're in the Providence area, why not stop in and check out everything the new store has to offer?

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. Read more from Kristen here.

