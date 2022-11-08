Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina

A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Dotshock/Canva Pro

Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.

The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Boulevard and offers a large assortment of fresh produce, grab-and-go meal options, as well as organic, gluten-free, and plant-based foods.

The store also features several locally sourced items, such as Abby's Better Nut Butters and Uncle Scott's Root Beer.

The new Food Lion store is open daily from 7 am to 11 pm. It's sure to be a popular destination for local shoppers, who will now have another great place to do their grocery shopping. Grocery shopping can be a daunting task, but the new store offers an abundance of choices that will make life easier for local shoppers.

The addition of this new supermarket will make life better for local shoppers by providing them with more choices and variety when it comes to food. It will also help to keep prices low and competition high, which is always good news for consumers.

It also means that local shoppers no longer have to travel far distances to do their grocery shopping.

So if you're looking for a great place to do your weekly grocery shopping, be sure to check out the new Food Lion store in Cleveland!