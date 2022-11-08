Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New Jersey

A popular off-price retail chain recently opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more.

EyeMark/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for the latest fashion at a fraction of the price, Burlington is the place to go. The popular off-price retail chain just opened another new store in Turnersville, New Jersey.

The new Burlington store is located at 3921 Route 42 in Turnersville.

The grand opening celebration for the new store kicked off on Friday, November 4, 2022, and lasted through the weekend.

During the grand opening event, the store gave away bonus cards, Wow! Bucks and Burlington tote bags to commemorate the grand opening event.

Burlington is known for offering designer clothing at a fraction of the price you would pay at a traditional department store. Shoppers can often save up to 60% off retail prices. The store offers a wide variety of clothing for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, home goods, and more.

Local shoppers will be happy to have another place to shop for budget-friendly gifts as the holiday shopping season approaches.

Burlington often offers coupons and other discounts that can help you save even more money on your purchase. Finally, Burlington is known for its excellent customer service and its willingness to go above and beyond to help customers find what they're looking for.

So if you're in the Turnersville area, stop into the brand-new Burlington store and check them out.