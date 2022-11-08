Popular discount retail chain opening another store in Tennessee this month

A popular discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Tennessee this month. Read on to learn more.

JPSchrage/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a great place to find the latest fashions or holiday gifts, look no further than the new Marshalls store opening in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, this month.

Marshalls is known for offering the latest style from popular designers at a fraction of the price you would pay at a traditional department store. You can often save up to 60% off retail prices.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 2008 N. Locust Avenue in Lawrenceburg near the Walmart Supercenter.

The retail chain offers a wide variety of men's, women's, and kid's clothing. They also offer home goods, gifts, and decor. You can find everything from trendy fashion items to classic styles at Marshalls.

The good news is the new store will be opening just in time for the holiday shopping season and is likely to be popular with local shoppers because it's a great place to find fabulous gifts for everyone on your list.

Shoppers can find everything they need under one roof, from clothes for the whole family to gifts and home decor, without overspending.

So if you're looking for a great place to do some holiday shopping or to unwind and update your wardrobe, be sure to check out the new Marshalls store in Lawrenceburg when it opens later this month.