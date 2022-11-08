Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month

Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more.

Urbazon/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.

The new Costco will be located at 7135 Veterans Blvd. in Liberty Township near the West Chester Medical Group.

The new store will be 161,000 square feet, which is about 8 percent larger than the nearby Springdale location, which will be closing later this month.

According to one local source, the new Costco store in Liberty Township has hired approximately 300 employees, which adds up to about 60 additional jobs compared to the Springdale location, which employed around 240 workers.

Costco is known for offering discounts on popular brand-name items and allows customers to purchase in bulk at wholesale prices. However, you do need to have a membership in order to shop at Costco.

Costco memberships start at $60 per year for a basic membership and go up to $120 per year, depending on the perks and features the customer wants.

However, even with the membership fee, shopping at Costco can provide customers with significant savings compared with some other retail stores if used frequently to purchase household essentials and grocery items.

So, if you're looking for another way to save money on your grocery bill, be sure to check out the new Costco store location in Liberty Township when it opens later this month.