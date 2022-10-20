Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in Texas

A popular off-price retail chain recently opened another new store in Texas. Read on to learn more.

ivanastar/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this month, HomeGoods, a discount retail chain selling home decor, furniture, and other household items, opened another new store in New Caney, Texas.

The new HomeGoods store is located at 21872 Market Place Drive near Kroger and Party City.

The brand new HomeGoods store in New Caney is open from 9:30 to 9:30 pm Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the store hours are 10 am to 8 pm.

Shoppers on a budget love HomeGoods because the prices are typically much lower than at traditional department stores.

HomeGoods has everything you need to make your home look great without spending a fortune. You'll find everything from furniture and decor to accessories in one convenient place. HomeGoods is the perfect place to go for home furnishings that will add some excitement and life to your current decor.

When you shop at HomeGoods, you never know what treasures you'll find. They always have new inventory, so every trip is an adventure.

Additionally, the company's new store location in New Caney makes shopping and returning purchases more accessible than ever. Plus, it's a great place to find unique holiday gifts and decorations.

So if you're looking for a new store to explore, be sure to head over to the new HomeGoods store in New Caney, which is now open.