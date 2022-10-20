Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Virginia next month. Read on to learn more.

On November 3, 2022, a new HomeGoods location will hold its grand opening in Suffolk, Virginia.

HomeGoods is a store that specializes in selling items for the home, such as decor, furniture, and household items.

The new HomeGoods store will be located at 6253 College Drive in Suffolk near Dick's Sporting Goods.

HomeGoods is an excellent, budget-friendly option when you're looking to upgrade your home decor. This store is not only diverse in the items they offer but also provides discounts on well-known brands. The retail chain is a budget-conscious shopper's paradise because the prices are generally lower than at department stores.

At HomeGoods, you can discover stylish furniture that won't break the bank. You'll also find unique decor and accessories to individualize your home—all in one convenient place.

The stores always have new inventory, meaning every trip to one of their store locations will be full of surprises. In addition, the company's new store location in Suffolk makes shopping and returning purchases more accessible than ever.

If you need to breathe some new life into your home or are just in the market for a few standout pieces, HomeGoods is the place for you.

So, if you're ever in Suffolk, be sure to visit the new HomeGoods store when it opens early next month. You never know what treasures you might find.