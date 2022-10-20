Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week

A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more.

LindaPhotography/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.

The new seafood restaurant will be located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan near the La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant and across the Arby's.

According to local reports, the Juicy Crab is expected to offer specials, giveaways, and more during its grand opening event.

There will also be an "influencer night" on October 25th. According to one local source, any social media influencer with at least 2,000 followers on a social platform can request an invitation. However, spots are limited.

The Juicy Crab is a popular restaurant chain that currently has dozens of locations in more than eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, and more.

The menu offers numerous juicy combos that include shrimp, sausage, vegetables, crawfish, mussels, lobster, crab legs, clams, and more. For sides, patrons can choose from coleslaw, corn, potatoes, boiled eggs, cajun fries, or steamed rice.

The restaurant also offers delicious appetizers like fried calamari, popcorn shrimp, steamed oysters, wings, french fries, and cajun green beans.

Finally, for dessert, the Juicy Crab offers various cake options, including cholocate, red velvet, carrot cake, and cheesecake.

You can view the Juicy Crab's full menu here.