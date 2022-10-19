Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana

If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

Kat Peterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this year, local reports announced that the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was planning to open several new locations in Louisiana, including DeRidder, Lake Charles, and Leesville.

However, the time frame for the opening of these locations was unknown at that time.

Luckily, we now know more about the plans for the Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder.

According to local sources, Whataburger held a groundbreaking ceremony this week at the future site of the new restaurant, which will be located at 430 N. Pine Street in DeRidder across from Mcdonald's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The new Whataburger restaurant is expected to hold its grand opening in early 2023.

We do not currently have information on opening dates for the other two Louisiana Whataburger locations mentioned above, but we will report on it once we learn more.

Whataburger is a fast food chain that is known for its delicious burgers, such as its famous Chili Cheese Burger and Avocado Bacon Burger. The restaurant chain also serves sandwiches like the Whataburger Patty Melt or Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich.

So if juicy burgers, fries, and shakes are your thing, keep an eye out for the new Whataburger restaurant location opening in DeRidder in early 2023.